Terry Wade Clevenger
1960 - 2019
Terry Wade Clevenger, 58, died unexpectedly after a short illness on July 27, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Terry, born on October 21, 1960 in Nampa, was the fifth child of Kenneth A. and Marguerite L. (Nau) Clevenger.
Terry loved growing up on the family farm. His large box of Lego blocks was in constant use as he designed and built toys to play with. As he grew, the Legos were replaced with real-life projects like working with his father to repair or design improvements on the farm equipment.
Terry attended Kuna schools, graduating in 1979. That same year, he met Shelley Lipinski. He found her bubbly personality and laughter irresistible. He was thrilled that she seemed to enjoy his attention. They were married September 4, 1982 in Melba, Idaho. They brought out the best in each other and Terry always felt blessed that she chose him. In 1989, their son Mike was born, Terry's pride and joy.
Terry had a unique intelligence that allowed him to view mechanical problems with an unconstrained imagination that lead to innovation of design and construction, which helped him to excel at his jobs. He could invent and create things others could only marvel at. His most awe-inspiring and treasured creation was his Harley. He designed, fabricated and brilliantly created his custom 1984 "Terry built" Harley Softail Evolution.
He loved his work and his work family. His favorite job, which he kept until his passing, was working at Kuna Machine Shop. He looked forward to the challenges presented each day and the customers he met.
Taking vacations were treasured opportunities. One memorable trip he and Shelley made was riding his Harley to Sturgis, South Dakota for the annual motorcycle rally. The trip resembled an endurance run, but that fact only enhanced the experience. Another dream vacation took them to Hawaii for a visit with a close friend, Rich, who gave him the full locals' only island tour. Terry never tired of talking about what a great time they had and how grateful he was of Rich's friendship and generosity.
Terry was family to his friends, and friends to his family. Terry became quite close to his brother, Ken in recent years. The close friendship they shared allowed for long road trips to Oklahoma with some crazy storytelling and lots of laughter.
Every friend was important to Terry. He would give anyone the shirt off his back (and it would likely have a Harley on it). He was genuine, had perpetual cheerfulness and a strong work ethic. Terry was proud of and loved deeply, his bride and best friend, Shelley; son, Mike; and adorable grandchildren. He didn't dwell on negatives and he embraced life to its fullest.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Shelley; son, Mike (Chelsie); grandchildren: Drystan, Hayden, and Casey; brother, Ken Clevenger; sisters: Mary (Ron) Ferguson, Cecelia (John) Sachtjen, and Norma (Kevin) Petty; seven nephews and nieces; the incredible family he inherited when he married Shelley; and multiple close friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 A.M. at Meridian Cemetery, 895 E. Franklin Road in Meridian, with a gathering of friends at Storey Park immediately after.
We treasure the outpouring of love and support we have received and we realize this loss runs deep for each of us. Terry, we miss your smile and infectious laugh already. Remembrances may be left for Terry's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019