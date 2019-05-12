Services Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel 1205 West Bannock Street Boise , ID 83702 (208) 343-6493 Resources More Obituaries for Tharen Ensign Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tharen Elaine Ensign

1925 ~ 2019

BOISE IDAHO – Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Tharen Elaine Ensign, 93, a former longtime resident of Moscow Idaho and Wenatchee Washington, died peacefully Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 at her daughter's home in Boise Idaho. She had a wonderful active and fulfilling life and was loved by all who came to know her. We were blessed to have her as our mother.

Tharen was born May 24, 1925 in Shenadoah, Iowa to Carl and Neoma Erickson. She completed her primary and secondary education in a single room schoolhouse. She excelled in school, at a young age of sixteen began her college education, and graduated from the Maryville Teacher's College (now Northwest Missouri University). It was at Maryville that she met Ronald Ensign and they were married December 28, 1947. Tharen taught public school as her husband completed his graduate education at Colorado A & M College in Fort Collins, Colorado (now Colorado State University) and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Tharen and Ronald moved to Aberdeen Idaho in 1953 and 3 years later transferred to Moscow Idaho where Ronald enjoyed a long affiliation with the University of Idaho and they raised their 3 daughters Theresa, Gail and Cynthia. Tharen returned to teaching school in the Moscow Public School District after her family grew up until she and Ronald retired and moved to Wenatchee, Washington in 1990. They enjoyed many years supporting their grandchildren's activities, traveling and playing golf together. Tharen resided in Wenatchee until October 2013, 18 years after Ronald's death, when she moved to Boise, Idaho to live near her daughters. She was a resident of the Terraces of Boise until her death.

Tharen was a member of the Moscow Elks Golf Club, Moscow Presbyterian Church, the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Presbyterian Church.

Tharen dedicated her life to her family, educating children and helping others in need. She loved golf, college basketball, walking, reading, chocolate, coconut shrimp and scratch off tickets. She never won the lottery, but even to her last days, was always hoping. Her dry sense of humor and twinkle in her eye brought a smile to all.

Survivors include three daughters and son in law, Theresa Ensign, Gail Langseth (Randy) and Cynthia Gearhard all of Boise Idaho. Her grandsons' and wives, Craig Langseth (Anne) and Brian Langseth (Becky) and her four great grandchildren, Evelyn, Silas, Dylan and Alyssa. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald Ensign, her sister Lois Bishop and brother Duane Erickson.

Tharen's ashes will be interred in the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery with her husband, Ronald at a private family ceremony.

The family would like to give personal thanks to Dr. Roger Turcotte, Dr. Stefanie Fry, employees of the Terraces of Boise, St. Luke's Hospice and Bright Star for their wonderful and compassionate care.

Rest in Peace Mom - We love you.

Indian Prayer

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow; I am the diamond glint in snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight.

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. ~Unknown Author