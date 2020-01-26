|
|
Tharon H. Daniels
1941 - 2020
Tharon H. Daniels, 79, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away January 20, 2020. He was a minister and former district superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene.
Tharon was born in Nampa, Idaho, on January 8, 1941 at Samaritan Hospital. Raised in a pastor's home by M. Harold and Edith Daniels, Tharon went on to Pasadena Nazarene College, where he graduated with a degree in sociology. He would go on to earn a Master of Divinity degree from Nazarene Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary. He married his wife, Barbara, in December of 1963. They were wonderful partners in life and in ministry. The Daniels accepted their first pastorate in Gainsville, Florida, in 1969. They would go on to serve Nazarene churches in Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington. Tharon's longest and most significant ministry tenures were nineteen years as Senior Pastor at the Aurora Church of the Nazarene in Seattle, and ten years as District Superintendent of the Northwest Oklahoma District. Pastor Tharon was known and loved for his humor, warmth, graciousness, vulnerable integrity, and patient yet visionary church leadership. He loved ministry so much that he never really retired, serving at Pasadena First, Sun City First, and Nampa College Churches in his later years; right up until a few weeks before his passing.
Tharon is survived by his wife, Barbara Daniels; a sister, Thirl Johnson; son, Dr. Scott Daniels and his wife Debbie; daughter, Christa and her husband Rev. Mark Woodward, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, M. Harold and Edith Daniels.
A Memorial Service to honor the life of Tharon will be held February 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. on the campus of Nampa College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave.
Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171 where on online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in his honor to the Daniels Family Ministry Scholarship at Northwest Nazarene University www.nnu.edu/danielsfamily or 623 S. University Blvd. Nampa, ID 83686.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020