Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS Chapel
700 West State St.
Eagle, ID
Thelma F. Nooner


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma F. Nooner Obituary
Thelma Faye Nooner
1930-2019
Thelma Faye Hooberry Nooner was born in Arroll, Missouri to Payton Oliver Hooberry and Daisy May Glampe on April 24, 1930. She stepped into eternity on April 26, 2019
She leaves her 3 children, Valerie Davenport, Michael Nooner (Daleen), and Ronald Nooner (Dawn); 10 grandchildren, Shana Howe (Alex), Scott Davenport (Sarah), Rebecca Probst (Brody), Tanya Dahl (Devin), Lisa Koester (Robby), Nathan Nooner (Saydee), Austin Nooner (Kaitlyn), Kellan Nooner (Tara), Jaesa Nooner, and Beckette Nooner; and 18 great grandchildren, Zachary, Sean and Makayla Howe, Caden, Logan, Ella and Brooklyn Davenport, Sawyer, and Tessa Probst, Skyler, Jaxon, and Carson Dahl, Jake and Clarity Reighlynn Koester, Aidan, Kirsie, and Mindy Nooner, Sawyer Norman and Atticus Nooner. She is also survived by 1 brother Kenneth Hooberry; 1 sister, Viola Previous, and 1 brother-in-law RJ Nooner (Marilyn); 1 sister-in-law Naomi Lindsey (Bill); and a host of family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Atticus RB Nooner; her father and mother; 3 sisters, Myrtle Johnson (Fred), Anne Marie Hooberry, Alene Johnson (J.D.) and 1 son-in-law, Randy Davenport.
A funeral service will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the LDS Chapel 700 West State St. Eagle ID. 83616. Services are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Meridian. 208-898-0642
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 1, 2019
