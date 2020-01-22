|
Thelma Jeanne Scott
1926-2020
Thelma Jeanne Scott 93 of Boise, Idaho died 1/18/2020 at Boise. Thelma was born on March 14, 1926 at Daykin, Nebraska to Lee O and Doratha W. Wood. At age of two moved to Nampa, Idaho. Thelma attended Lakeview Grade School and Nampa Jr. High School. After 14 years they moved to Meridian, Idaho in 1941. Thelma went to Meridian High School graduating in 1944. After graduating she worked in the Post Office in Boise, Idaho selling defense stamps, bonds and money orders.
On January 22, 1945 Thelma married her high school sweetheart, Zenith W. Scott. Zenith was in the infantry in World War II. On his delay on route overseas to Europe they were married. They were married 75 years.
In 1946 she quit her job at the Post Office so she could be with her husband at Camp Cambell, Kentucky, after he returned from overseas. After he was discharged, they moved to Meridian, Idaho for several months, then moved to Boise, Idaho and have lived there ever since. In April 1952 a daughter, Linda Jeanne was born and in 1961 a son, Larry Wayne was born. As the children grew up she enjoyed their activities – Taking them to their music lessons, PTA meetings, ball games etc. She really enjoyed being a chaperone on their Capital High School trips to Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm, etc.
Over the years Thelma worked for Bunting Tractor Company (Caterpillar Dealer) for 23 years, Management, Accounting for a year for a CPA, Jerry Berggren for 18 years and for Dr. Eugene Sullivan (Plastic Surgeon) for 3 years. Retired after working all those years, to enjoy her crafts, knitting, crocheting, lots of Ceramics and quilting. All this kept her quite busy. Also, she enjoyed going to Jackpot to play the penny machines. Thelma and Zenith were Charter Members of the Amity United Methodist Church when it started in Boise.
Survivors: Husband, Zenith; Son: Larry W. Scott of Long Beach, CA; Son-in-Law Les Jenkins of Boise, Idaho; five grandchildren: Jeremy S. Jenkins and wife Mia, Boise, Idaho; Aaron M. Jenkins, Nampa, Idaho; twins – Lauren Scott, Sydney Scott, Santa Cruz, CA; Garrett Scott, Santa Cruz, CA: three Great Grandchildren, Brianna, Isaac and McKenna Jenkins, Boise, ID; Two step-sisters, Neva Timmons, Meridian, ID and Betty Brunk, Meridian, ID.
Preceding her in death is her daughter, Linda Jeanne; her parents, Lee O. Wood and Doratha (Wood) Paul; step-father Chester Paul and four brothers: Eugene Wood, Bob Wood, William Wood and Lyle Wood and a step-sister Cleta Meredith and her Grandparents
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd., Boise, Idaho. Graveside will be at Cloverdale Cemetery. Luncheon will follow Graveside at Cloverdale Event Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 22, 2020