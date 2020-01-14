|
Thelma Elaine Nichols
Memorial service for Thelma Elaine Nichols 95 of Idaho City, formerly of Boise and Emmett, passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at a Boise Care Center, will be held at 10:30 am Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Internment of ashes will follow the service at the Emmett Cemetery. Thelma was born on December 10, 1924 at Notus, Idaho to Henry and Augusta Fink Dietrich. She moved to Emmett when she was in junior high school. She graduated from Emmett High School. Thelma married Max Nichols on June 10, 1947 at Emmett. She worked at the Gem County Clerks Office for many years. In 1966 they moved to Boise, where Thelma was employed with the Ada County Clerks Office. They moved to Idaho City and Thelma retired in 1989. She enjoyed square dancing, and growing house plants. Thelma is survived by a son Walter Steve (Sara Meza) Nichols of Idaho City; a brother Eldon Dietrich of Walla Walla and a granddaughter Kim Nichols of Idaho City, 4 step granddaughters Michelle, Jessica, Priscilla (Salvador) and Vanessa, 5 step great grandchildren Kelly (Thomas), Salvador, Alexis, Ruben and Noah.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 14, 2020