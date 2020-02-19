|
|
THELMA FLORENCE THOMPSON
1924 – 2020
Thelma Florence Thompson (Waller), 95, of Meridian, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born May 8, 1924 on a farm near Osgood, MO, to Lee and Minnie (Callihan) Waller. In 1939 as a sophomore in high school, her family moved to Weiser, ID…graduating in 1942. After high school she worked for a year and a half before enrolling in college at Northwest Nazarene in 1944, and graduated in 1949 with a degree in business. It was at NNC that she met the love of her life, Harold Thompson, and they were married at Nampa College Church of the Nazarene, August 12, 1949. After graduation she taught at Nampa Business College and then taught two years at College High on the NNC campus. After her son Douglas and daughter Suzann were born they moved to Boise in 1955 in a new home built by her father-in-law. Some time later in 1968, much to her surprise and many others, her last son Jay was born. This family homestead was her home where she raised her family and lived for more than 46 years.
In 2002 she and her husband Harold had a new home built in Meridian where she lived until her passing.
From 1955 to 1961 she worked for Boise Cascade Corporation. In 1961 to 1967 she worked as church secretary for Boise First/Tree City Church or the Nazarene.
In 1967 to 1983 she went to work as a bookkeeper and the office manager for The Royal Fork Buffet restaurant chain retiring after 17 years.
Her post retirement career included part time bookkeeping work for various local businesses.
After retirement, Thelma and Harold enjoyed traveling and entertaining friends and family in their home. Thelma was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and active member of Tree City Church of the Nazarene for 65 years.
Thelma was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters and six brothers, and her husband Harold of 60 years. She is survived by son Doug (Rose) Thompson of Richland WA, daughter Suzy Thompson of Meridian, son Jay (Wayne) Thompson of Seattle, WA. Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise, from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, February 19th 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, at 10am at Terrace Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11am at Tree City Church of the Nazarene. Contributions in her memory can be made to Tree City Church of the Nazarene.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Ivy Place and Keystone Hospice for their excellent care in her final days.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020