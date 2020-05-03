Theodore, "Ted" Kujawski

88 years

On March 24, 2020, Ted Kujawski passed away at age 88, in Fountain Hills, AZ.

Born on July 23, 1932 to Ted & Mary Kujawski in South Bend Indiana, Ted had a passion for life, success, and most importantly his family. After graduating from the University of OK he was commissioned in the United States Navy and completed his flight training. 20 years in the USN was highlighted by serving as the CO for VF14, based in NAS Oceana.

Shortly after retiring from the USN, Ted joined STIHL Inc., as their first collateral sales manager. In 1981 he left for Boise, ID and for the next 17 years he lead the STIHL distributorship of Intermountain STIHL Inc. distributing STIHL products to STIHL Dealers throughout the West, until his retirement in 1998.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Frances, and his brothers Ken, and Tom. He is survived by his brother Lou and sister Fran, several nieces and nephews, his five children, Kathy, Fran, Ted Jr., Rick, and Joe, their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Chapel, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN, at 1:00, October 23, 2020.



