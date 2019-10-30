|
Burbank, Theresa Marie (Monroe), 63, a resident of Boise, passed away October 23, 2019 in Boise.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian, with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 10:00 am. A committal service with military honor will follow at 2:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise.
For a complete obituary, please visit Theresa's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019