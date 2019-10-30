Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
6300 N. Meridian Rd.
Meridian, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Burbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Marie (Monroe) Burbank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Marie (Monroe) Burbank Obituary
Burbank, Theresa Marie (Monroe), 63, a resident of Boise, passed away October 23, 2019 in Boise.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian, with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 10:00 am. A committal service with military honor will follow at 2:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. in Boise.
For a complete obituary, please visit Theresa's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now