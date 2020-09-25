Theresa Young Gunn

1956-2020

Theresa (Terry) Young Gunn, 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18th, 2020 in her home in Boise, Idaho.

Terry was born on October 2nd, 1956 to Frank Young and Carol Young in Salt Lake City, Utah. There she attended high school and graduated in 1974.

She married Stanley Gunn on June 15, 1979. In 1986, they had their son, Jeffrey Gunn.

What she loved most in this world was her family. While Jeff was growing up and playing sports, Terry was at every game, and was his loudest cheerleader.

In her spare time, she was an avid reader, gardener, and cook. She also maintained an adoration for puzzles, attending to her plants and pets over the years. She was known for her fandom of the Utah Jazz, never missing a game.

Terry is survived by her husband of 41 years, Stan. Her son, Jeff, her step son, Tony Gunn, her step daughter, Destiny Rockwood, and 8 grandchildren. Also, her brothers; John Young and Jim Young, her sisters Cindy Gold and Debbie Hill, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life/Final Birthday Party on October 3rd, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. There will be an additional gathering the following weekend, October 10th, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please just well wishes.



