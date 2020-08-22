Therese (Tere) Mohr

72

It is with a breaking heart and unbearable sadness I announce the passing of my beautiful wife Therese (Tere) Nancy Mohr on Monday August 17, 2020. She was 72 years old. Known as Tere to her friends and family, she had been battling a terminal kidney disease the past ten years. Ironically, it was a rare stroke while in the hospital that ended her life. She joins a younger brother in heaven, Greg Rodakowski, who passed away in 2015.

Through all the trials and tribulations and visits to the hospital numerous times she rarely complained and was thankful to be alive. She kept a strong wit and sense of humor to help pull her through the tough times and there were many. She became more disabled as time passed and was relegated to a wheelchair the last few years of her life.

Tere was an Oregon native born in Eugene, Oregon on November 27, 1947 but lived in a little lumber town called West Fir until around age eight when her family moved to Portland, Oregon. She attended St. John Fisher middle school when her father's job took the family to Klamath Falls for her early high school years. She finished her high school education back at Beaverton High School where she graduated in 1960. She began attending the University of Oregon when she left to become a ski instructor and lifeguard over the next four years.

Following her Mount Hood adventures she began a career working as a shoe buyer at Nordstrom's in Seattle where she met and later married Steven Home. From Seattle they moved back to Eugene where they opened a retail shoe store for Steven's father. In 1976 they once again moved back to Portland to open a second store. The marriage eventually ended, and she remained single until meeting Tom Dearborn a leading lighting designer in the Portland area.

Tere became a homemaker and bore a son, Taylor Thomas Dearborn, in 1982. The marriage lasted until 1987 when she went through a second divorce and became a single mom until meeting her last husband, Jerry Mohr, in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. They were married in a simple wedding in June, 1999. She and Her husband worked together running an adult foster home and real estate business the next five years before moving back to Portland.

In 2005 Tere was involved in a single-car accident that broke her neck and left her partially handicapped. In 2006 she moved with her son and husband to Boise, Idaho. This would be her final move. She struggled with her kidney disease in and out of hospitals over the next fourteen years until her final trip to Saint Alphonsus on July 22 where she was given Last Rites and passed away two weeks later when life support was removed. Tere can finally rest in peace now that her physical struggles have ended.

She was preceded in death by her mother Madlyn and Father Sylvester (Sy) Rodakowski and a younger brother Greg Rodakowski. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three siblings, Bradley and Scott Rodakowski, Merede Whitney her son Taylor, and a number of nieces and nephews. No funeral services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store