Thomas Cole

January 26, 1937 - November 20, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Thomas Henry Cole, of Boise Idaho passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Tom passed with his loving wife Marlene and his daughter Deborah by his side, with his memory deep in there hearts of all that loved him so dearly.

Tom was born on January 26, 1937 in Bothell Washington to Leonard H. Cole and Pearl G. Langdon. Tom grew up in Bothell where he enjoyed the outdoors and adventures with his 3 brothers.

As a young man Tom joined the Air Force where he served for 3 years. The Air Force is what brought Tom to Idaho where he met the love of his life Marlene E. Abbott. They were married just 7 months after they met on April 16, 1958. Marlene laughs about 4 of those months Tom was in Guam. Tom and Marlene were married for most of 63 years making a home and life together in Boise, Idaho where all 5 of there children were born and raised. Tom became a fireman in 1968, the Battalion Chief and then retired in 1989. Tom was not one to to sit still for long and soon hired on with the Boise School District as superintendent of fire safety for all Boise schools for another 11 years when he finally retired. Tom's most loved profession came after retirement however, when he and his wife Marlene became caregivers for their many beautiful grandchildren.

Tom could have never imagined 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren would come from his little family. Nothing made him happier than his home filled with family, love and laughter on Sundays. Tom enjoyed watching all his children and grandkids grow so diversely yet as close as any family could imagine. Tom would often sit in the dining room in amazement over the relationships, comical conversations, and silly things the kids would come up with to entertain themselves for the week. Every Sunday grandpa made bacon and awaited the family to show up. Tom was adored for for making all the kids special meal favorites as they showed up one by one.

Tom was a mentor, craftsman, friend, artist, comedian, smartass, husband, dad, grandpa, and the most amazing man any of us have ever known. We will cherish his wisdom, patience, wit, love and a forever bond that will always be carried in each heart of his beloved family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Pearl, brothers Walt and Frank and his granddaughter's Megan and Randi.

Tom is survived by his beautiful wife Marlene, brother Ray, his children Roland, Deborah, Randal, Douglas, Arin, Robert, Shallan, Steven, Monica and Dina. His grandchildren Mike, Stacy, Brian, Nathan, Emmett, Matt, Heather, Bryce, Austin, Taylor, Dylan, Katie, Jacob, Emma, Kaitlyn, Kyler, Luke, Alison, Cody, Amanda, Daniel and Dylan. Great grandchildren Angelina, Dominic, Mia, Mason, Ryker, Shanta, Serenity, Ivy, Kaison, Leo and Carter.

The family would appreciate any donations be sent to the burnout fund with the Boise Fire Department to honor Tom and his passion for the department.





