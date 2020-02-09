|
|
Thomas Earl Olson
1929 ~ 2020
Thomas "Tom" Earl Olson passed away quietly on the evening of January 30, 2020 in the home of his niece, Joyce Montague, and spent his last day in the company of family and friends. Tom was born on October 2, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Thelma and Earl Olson. Tom's father was in the sales force for General Mills, and Tom attended nine different schools between kindergarten and high school, beginning in Salt Lake City, later in Denver and Greely Colorado, and last in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, graduating from Central Valley High School in 1947. While in high school, Tom was involved in football and track and joined the United States Navy upon graduation and received his honorable discharge for his service to his country in 1951.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, Tom drove truck for Pacific Fruit in Spokane, Washington and then for Spokane Valley Dairy for three years. In 1955, Tom enrolled at the University of Idaho and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Math Education. Tom's first teaching position was with the Blaine County School District where he taught Mathematics at the Jerome High School for eleven years. During his time teaching in Jerome, Tom also served as the track and golf coach for boys.
Tom accepted a National Science Foundation scholarship for the Graduate Research Fellowship Program in Mathematics from Idaho State University and attended this program during the summer of 1965 and 1966. Tom was always an avid golfer and earned his status as a PGA Golf
Professional and was the Golf Professional at the Clear Lake Country Club located in Buhl,
Idaho. Tom held a negative three handicap during his time as a working PGA Professional.
In 1970, Tom moved from the Magic Valley to Boise, where he took a position with the Idaho
Department of Transportation Highways Division as an appraiser and it was here that he met his wife Helen. They were married on December 30, 1970. Tom called Helen a tille help-mate and they spent many years enjoying golf together. Tom also loved to fly fish and to build fly rods, providing many to his friends and relatives as gifts. Tom helped Helen become a fly
Fisherwoman and they spent many summers fishing the streams and lakes of Idaho together and with close friends, Vince and Linda Leech.
In 1974, Tom took a teaching position with Boise State University in the Larry Seland College of
Technology, teaching mathematics and drafting until he retired as an Instructor Emeritus in 1990. Tom continued his love for golf and fly fishing after his retirement. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, LuAnn Enochs, who passed away in 1999. Tom leaves behind his wife Helen, his nephew Dr. Brett Bauscher of Caldwell, a nephew, Terry Montague and a niece Joyce Montague of Nampa.
The family wishes to thank Horizon Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Tom, with special gratitude to Dorinda, R.N., C.M., Christy, N.P., Dorothy, S. W, and Michelle, CNA. The family is also grateful to Samaritan Senior Caregivers. Burial will occur at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise and a memorial service for Tom will be held sometime in the late spring. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation to either Angels Anonymous, at 63 West Willowbrook Drive, Meridian, Idaho 83646, or the Idaho Humane Society, at 1300 South Bird Street, Boise, Idaho 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020