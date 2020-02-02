Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Moline, IL
1932 - 2020
Thomas Fisher Railsback Obituary
Thomas Fisher Railsback
Jan. 22, 1932-Jan. 20, 2020
Thomas Fisher Railsback, former U.S. Representative from Illinois, died on January 20, two days shy of his 88th birthday.
Railsback was born and raised in Moline, Illinois, the youngest of four children born to Fred and Elizabeth Railsback. He graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa and Northwestern University Law School in Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 before returning to the Quad Cities to practice law. Tom had a strong passion for ethical leadership, and in 1962 was elected to the Illinois General Assembly as a Republican state representative, where he served for two terms. In 1966 he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Illinois' 19th district for 16 years. Railsback was the second-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and a key member during the Nixon presidency. The Watergate hearings were a trying time for Railsback and his family as he courageously sought truth and voted his conscience. Following his time in Congress, Railsback went on to work briefly as Executive Vice President of the Motion Picture Association of America, served as Washington coordinator for the Federal Judges Association, and represented national communications and entertainment companies through his law firms.
Railsback found joy in his life through his family and many lifelong friends. He and his first wife, Patricia (Sloan) Railsback, raised four daughters: Kathryn, Julie, Maggie, and Lisa. Maintaining residences in Moline and Washington, D.C., Railsback relaxed by spending time with his extended family, golfing with friends, playing basketball, and falling asleep on the couch with a bowl of popcorn by his side. Railsback married Joyelyn Railsback on Oct. 23, 1998. They enjoyed golfing together, playing word games, and traveling during their 21 years of marriage.
In addition to his role in the Watergate inquiry, Tom will be remembered as a family man, an avid golfer, a voracious reader, and a lover of Whitey's ice cream. He had an impressive ability to remember names and show kindness to all.
Railsback is survived by his wife Joyelyn who resides in Mesa, AZ (they formerly lived in Boise and McCall, ID); his daughters Kathryn (Bill Ung), Julie (David Hilden), Maggie, Lisa, and 6 grandchildren: Natalie, Adam, Jon (Cambria), Alex, Abby, and Michael; Joyelyn's children Jennifer, Janeil, Brian, Derek, and her grandchildren Trey, Jazlyn, Ian, Ashton, Tate, Jacob, Katelyn, Noah, Sarah, Scarlett, Lucy, and Josie. Railsback was preceded in death by his siblings Jack, Mary (Sears), and Fritz, and grandson Ben Ung.
A visitation will be held at Trimble Funeral Home in Moline, IL from 4:00-7:00 pm on March 6th, and a service of celebration and remembrance at First Congregational Church in Moline on March 7th at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Trimble Funeral Home: https://www.trimblefuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Thomas-Railsback/#!/Obituary.
Railsback has donated his Congressional papers and memorabilia (including his Watergate Diary) to Western Illinois University in Macomb.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: McCall Congregational Church; 901 1st St; McCall, ID. 83638.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020
