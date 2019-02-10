Thomas E. Gebhardt

1924~2019

Dr. Thomas Gebhardt passed away on January 25, 2019. He was born in Oakland, California on May 18, 1924. He grew up in San Mateo, California and attended St. Joseph's Military Academy and San Mateo High School. He completed his pre-medical studies at Santa Clara University.

He entered the United States Army Medical Corps in 1943 and trained as a clinical laboratory technician at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Gebhardt was assigned to the 62nd Field Hospital and spent two years in the European Theater of operation. He was a Sergeant and earned one battle star while serving with the 62nd, Seventh Army.

Following the war, he continued his medical training at the University of Manchester, England. Upon completing his studies, he returned to the United States and married his college sweetheart, Catherine Mary Grim of Boise, Idaho. Dr. Gebhardt received his doctorate from the California School of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco. He was the founder of the San Mateo Podiatry Medical Association and the California Podiatry Medical Association. He was a staff member of the Peninsula Hospital and Mills Memorial Hospital.

Thomas and Catherine have four daughters; Catherine, Christiane, Mary, and Trish; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Following his retirement, Thomas and Catherine moved to Boise, Idaho. After Catherine's death, he married Helen J. Williams of Boise. They enjoyed being "on the road", and traveled extensively.

Dr. Gebhardt was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John F. Gebhardt, mother Della M. Gebhardt; brother, Dr. John F Gebhardt, Jr.; and his sister Patricia Rathburn. His family and their vacations together were the joy of his life.

Memorial services will be held at St. Michael's Cathedral on February 15, 2019, at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to .