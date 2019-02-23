Services Relyea Funeral Chapel 318 North Latah Street Boise , ID 83706 (208) 344-4441 Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Cade Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Joseph Cade

Thomas J. Cade, Ph.D, ornithologist, conservationist, and falconer died February 6th in Boise at the age of 91. "… One equal temper of heroic hearts, Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will, To strive to seek, to find, and not to yield."

Tom was born in San Angelo, Texas to Ernest G. Cade and Ethel Bomar Cade. He spent his childhood in New Mexico and Texas before moving to California. As a teenager he became interested in birds and the sport of falconry, which became the driving forces in his life and career. He served in the U.S. army at the end of WWII.

He received a B.A. from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, a M.A. and Ph.D from UCLA, and was a NSF postdoctoral fellow at University of California, Berkeley. Tom was a professor at Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY, Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, and Boise State University in Boise, ID.



While at Cornell University he also served as research director of the prestigious Laboratory of Ornithology. It was at Cornell that Tom developed a captive breeding and release program for the endangered Peregrine Falcon to reestablish wild populations of the bird throughout the U.S. He established the Peregrine Fund to support this endeavor, which still exists today. The program was a huge success and the Peregrine Falcon was removed from the Endangered Species List in 1999. Of equal importance, was the opportunity that the Peregrine Fund provided for citizens to participate in this recovery effort, with thousands of enthusiastic volunteers serving stints as falcon hack site attendants.

After retiring from Cornell, Tom moved to Boise where he was affiliated with Boise State University. He helped create The World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise as a facility to promote the study and conservation of all species of birds of prey. The World Center for Birds of Prey remains an important tourist attraction in Boise, providing educational and viewing opportunities for the public. The Center is also home to the Archives of Falconry, a sport that was immensely important to Tom throughout his life. Tom authored and coauthored many articles and books, including "The Falcons of the World" and "Return of the Peregrine". He is the recipient of numerous conservation and falconry awards. Tom travelled the world just like his beloved Peregrine Falcons. His research on falcons and other raptors took him from the arctic in Alaska, across the North American continent, Greenland, Europe, the deserts of the Middle East, to southern Africa, and Australia. Anywhere people loved and endeavored to conserve birds of prey, Tom Cade was there to share his experience and enthusiasm.

Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Renetta Cade, who provided love, support, and companionship for all his adventures and misadventures involving falcons and other raptors. The presence of falcons in her living room and chickens thawing in the bathtub were common occurrences that never fazed Renetta. He is also survived by five children; Marla Cade (Tom Bussoletti), Brian Cade (Amy), Cheryl Albaugh, Tom Cade, and Drew Cade (Becky); eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He will be missed by family, former students, colleagues, and fellow falconers around the world.

A private memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to The Peregrine Fund. The Cade family wishes to thank the staff at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center for the tender care provided to Tom during his last days. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019