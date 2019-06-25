Home

Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
208-322-2998
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Thomas Kenneth Barber


Thomas Kenneth Barber
May 24, 1931 - June 20, 2019
Thomas Kenneth Barber, 88, Boise, formerly or Salem, Oregon, died June 20, 2019 at a Boise hospital. Funeral Services followed by a reception will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel (8209 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho, 208-322-2998). A public visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment with military honors will be at 1:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Donations can be made in Thomas' name to the Boise VA Medical Center CLC (Community Living Center), attention to Voluntary Services (500 W. Fort St., Boise, ID 83702 (Mail Code 135).
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 25, 2019
