Thomas King Eaton
66
Thomas K. Eaton passed away November 13 at his home in Boise due to natural causes. Born August 5, 1953, to Harry and Helen Eaton in Canyon County, Tom spent almost all of his life in the Treasure Valley. Tom excelled at many avocations during his lifetime: construction at various levels, fishkeeping and flying model airplanes. His greatest joy however, was playing music with his friends, which he did all of his adult life. Tom's musical instrument of choice was the bass guitar, which he embraced and learned to master in an eclectic group of styles ranging from country to rock, blues, jazz and fusion. The common denominators in his musical tastes were music with integrity and creative invention. Commercial viability was never a primary concern. He particularly loved the music of Frank Zappa, Little Feat and Jaco Pastorius. His passion for excellence and learning new things and acquiring new information never waned until his very death. Tom performed and recorded original music in several bands with his musical cohorts. His most recently recorded work can be found on a 2014 recording, "All the Time," and an as yet untitled, upcoming 2020 release by Mike Young and Tractor Beam, a band in which Tom played an integral role. Tom was a loyal and dedicated friend. His unique, wonderful sense of humor was always close at hand. He will be missed by many whose lives he touched. A memorial service is being planned. Contact [email protected] for information.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019