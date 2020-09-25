Thomas M Pintar

1/14/37 to 9/16/20

Thomas M. Pintar

1/14/37 to 9/16/20 Age 83

Originally from Wisconsin Tom and his wife, Pat relocated to Idaho from Coloma in January of 2015. They settled in Avimor, ID and found community, great friendships and support in the beautiful foothills a short drive from his son's family in Eagle.

Tom was born to Joseph and Elsie Pintar in West Allis, WI. He is preceded in

death by his sister, Betty (Warren) Moldenhauer and brother, Jim Pintar. Many nieces and nephews will miss Tom and his thoughtful and frequent phone calls.

Tom and Pat (nee Sonnenberg) were married on December 23, 1961 in Milwaukee, WI. Tom was on Christmas leave from Ft. Lewis, WA during the Berlin Wall crisis while he was in Special Forces training. Thankfully, the situation cooled and his unit was ordered to stand down.

Tom and Pat had three children. Julia Jiannacopoulos of Portage, WI (wife of the late Kirk Jiannacopoulos) and granddaughter, Nina. Thomas J. Pintar, MD and Lori (Liesenberg) of Eagle, ID and grandsons, Ellis (Jackie) and Simon Pintar of the Boise area. Daughter, Jennifer Pintar in Republic, MO has been very supportive during both her parents' year-long medical challenges.

There were many facets to the man, Tom Pintar, who made friends easily and kept them long-term. Tom was a life-long outdoorsman and hunter. His career in business took him on extensive travel in the U.S. and off-shore. He could talk to anyone and find common ground. Many of his business contacts became good friends and hunting partners over the years.

Tom's other pursuits and interests were wide ranging and life-long as well. In early years, Tom trained for and ran two marathons and many triathlons with his children. He took up long distance road biking and racing in many events. Motorcycling came naturally, and travel across country with friends and family was part of the adventure. Never one to keep his feet always on the ground, Tom also learned to pilot a glider for fun.

After retirement, his passions included conservation and hiking after he hiked a segment of the Appalachian Trail. He went on to found a successful Chapter of the Waushara Ice Age Trail. He was coordinator for 10 years adding many new members and miles of trail.

Over the years Tom held positions in his Wisconsin communities as a member of several service organizations, including the Lions Club. He was a guide for the blind and visually impaired in their many outdoor recreational activities. He was involved in public service as well. As Village Trustee and then elected President in Fredonia, WI Tom spearheaded the development of a new business park, many beautification projects including a new Village Park and Playground.

With all of that, Tom found time to become a part-time substitute teacher in three local high schools, and become a school board member for the Unified Westfield School District.

Each family member came up with words to describe their dear husband, father and grandfather that says it all. Kind, supportive, diligent, friendly, compassionate, wise, goofy, focused, dedicated, gregarious, determined, passionate, enthusiastic and most of all loving.

Tom touched many lives wherever he lived and always left things better than he found them. He will be sincerely missed.

The family would like to thank the BrightStar Care-Taft staff for their extraordinary caring and concern for Tom, and Harrison's Hope Hospice for compassionate end of life care for Tom and his family. Pat would like to thank their many friends and neighbors and extended family for their love and support for both of them.

To honor Tom's wishes there will be no visitation or memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store