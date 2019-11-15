|
|
Thomas A. Moss
September 2, 1952 - October 31,2019
On October 31st 2019 Thomas "Tommy, Tom, Dad, Grandpa, Pa" passed away in his home in Wilder Idaho. Thomas was the youngest of Thomas and Deloris Moss born on September 2nd, 1952 in Nampa Idaho. Tom has two older sisters Sharon Gilliam and Karen Moss. He is survived by his wife of 44yrs Jeanne Moss, daughters Cheri Mozley (Gene), Tina Moss (Jason) and Tanya Jacks (Joe). Grandkids Chaynan Moss (JD) Kathleen Epperson, Karly Mozley, Jason Epperson Jr, Brittany Epperson, Thomas Moss Mozley, Tayscha Moss Mozley. Great grandkids, Trynity Case, Kaisly Wray, Lucas Epperson. Sisters Sharon Gilliam, Karen Moss and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was raised in the Twin Falls area and they moved to Boise when he was around 15 yrs old. Tom was drafted into the Army September 27th, 1972. He did his Basic Training at Fort Ord California. He served 2 years in Germany he came home September 1974 and was Honorable Discharged September 1978. Thomas meet his future wife Jeanne Dansereau after moving to Boise. Thomas and Jeanne married April 6th 1975 in Elko Nevada.
On December 10, 1975 they welcomed First Daughter Cheri Arlene Moss was born, two years later they welcomed 2nd Daughter Tina Delores Moss December 12, 1977, they welcomed 3rd daughter Tanya Jean Moss on August 5th 1979. Thomas was a master craftsman and a mechanic. Among many other things, He enjoyed Motor cross and Circle track racing. Later in life, Thomas was interested in camping, riding four wheelers, snowmobiling and spending time with his family. He is proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents, his father Thomas David Moss, Mother Deloris Ethel Moss. A memorial service will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th, 2019.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019