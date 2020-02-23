|
Thomas Myron Miller
5/31/1958 - 2/13/2020
Thomas Myron Miller, 61, of Boise died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital. He was born to Richard and Patricia Miller of Boise, Idaho on May 31, 1958. Tom lived most of his life in the Treasure Valley and attended Longfellow Elementary, North Jr. High and Boise High School.
After finishing school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a "Boom Operator or Boomer" on Strategic Air Command Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers from 1976 to 1980 where he flew refueling missions around the world. After fulfilling his wanderlust, he returned to Boise and began a life long career in the food service industry where he worked as a Lead-line Cook, Kitchen Manager and Chef for a variety of restaurants across the Treasure Valley and Idaho. He worked in Boise for several years, first at The Game Keeper and then The Royal Restaurant. He then headed to the mountains of Challis, Idaho where he worked as a Chef at the Village Inn in Challis for the next twelve years during which he and his youngest brother Steve lived together. Tom loved the mountains, forest, rivers and streams of Idaho. He spent his free time listening to music, studying Idaho Native American history, hiking, camping and fishing with his brother and friends. Reminiscing about fishing with his brother, Steve shared, "I could fish a hole for two hours and tell Tom 'there's no fish bro'. Tom would then walk up, cast out and pull in three fish from the exact same hole in the next ten minutes!" Tom learned to fish from his dad as a child and loved to be out on a river or stream fishing during the rest of his life.
Tom moved from Challis to Nampa where he worked for the next ten years as a Lead-Line Cook, Chef and Kitchen Manager for The Dutch Inn, O'Callaghan's and The Plum Tree. He then returned to Boise where he worked for the following seven years as the Kitchen Manager of the Salvation Army Re-Habilitation Program and as a Cook at The Grove Hotel and Mai Thai Restaurant. Upon the death of his father, in September 2016, Tom moved back home with his mother to become her full time caretaker, along with his sister Susan Duncan.
Tom loved people, especially the poor, homeless and those suffering from alcohol or drug addictions. In the last decade of his life, he became a committed Christian and lived his faith each and every day in his service to others. He loved the LORD and he loved others. He treated everyone with great kindness, patience, and hospitality and lived each day as if it would be his last. He was never interested in amassing earthly fame or fortune.
Tom enjoyed collecting vinyl records, and especially songs by John Lennon, on-line strategy and adventure games, and participating in car shows around the Treasure Valley with his father, sister and brother-in-law. He was a Boise State Broncos fan who enjoyed tailgating and watching Bronco football games with family and friends. Like his dad, he loved nothing more than making others laugh. He loved life, his family and the many friends he made working in the food industry. Tom stated multiple times over the past several years, "the most important job I've ever had is taking care of mom so she can remain in her home for as long as she can." Tom and his sense of humor, love for his family and care for others will be greatly missed.
His father, Richard Miller, precedes Tom in death. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Miller; half-sister, Debbie Zarana and her husband Mick of Yakima, WA; half-sister, Linda Tannahill of Arizona; older brother, Sam Miller and his wife Nancy of Aldie, VA; younger brother Steve Miller of Pine, ID; and sister Susan and her husband Scott Duncan, of Boise. He is also survived by a nephew and three nieces (Gabe Miller, Amanda Fair, Nikki Duncan and Dani Duncan) and a great nephew and niece (Joanne and Whitaker Fair).
Condolences and shared memories of Tom may be left for his family at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020