Thomas N. Olson

September 4, 1956 - June 11, 2020

Tom was born in Ely, Nv on September 4th, 1936 to Ralph and Pauline Olson, Tom was the last of six Children. The Family moved around Nevada so he went to several schools as a young boy. He spent several of those summers working outside Ely Nevada at the Mormon ranch. When he started high school, he moved to Cascade and lived with his uncle Clifford Olson. It was here that he met his high school sweetheart and forever life partner Frances Haskins. In March of 1956 (their senior year of high school) Tom and Frances snuck off to Lovelock Nevada and got married. When they returned home to Cascade, they each went home like nothing happened and kept a secret from family and friends until after they graduated. Later that year the first of five children were born a son Tammy followed by a daughters Tronnie and Rorie and sons Tom Jr. and Tobie.

After graduation Tom worked first in Portland Oregon as a Driller and later for J.I. Morgan living in New Meadows for a couple years. Upon returning to Cascade the two built their forever home where they spent over 60 years together raising their family.

During Tom's time with Morgan he worked his way to woods foreman where he was quickly nicknamed throughout the crew as Stone Face. Tom and his crew were the top produces for several years. He truly loved the challenges and experience of being in the woods.

In 1978 Tom decided to use his accumulated retirement from Morgan to start his own business, Olson Sand and Gravel which was later changed to Olson's Excavating. No matter what he was doing he always took on the role of leadership. He and Mom spent 25 years successfully running the company. During this time, he also served Valley County P&Z and 3 terms as Valley County Commissioner.

In 2002 They sold the company to his son and daughter-in-law, Tobie and Kory Olson. He told Tobie after the sale that he had finally got the job he always wanted..... 6 months payed vacation twice a year.

During Retirement Tom was always remarkably busy whether it was farming the family ground which he did until recently or his passion of restoring old cars and taking them to car shows where he won several awards. He and mom spent their summer time in Cascade and their winters traveling to Arizona to enjoy time with old friends and new acquaintances.

Dad was a pillar in our family and our community, he was not only a father but a hero and a best friend. There are no words that can express what he was to us. He always had the wisdom needed to help in life. He was the most amazing man we knew. Tom was so much too so many, his legacy will live forever, he will be greatly be missed by all of those that had the pleasure to know this truly amazing man! Tom is survived by his children Rorie, Tom Jr. and Tobie; and 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by wife Frances, parents Ralph and Pauline, son Tammy, daughter Tronnie, sisters Della, Shirley, Chris and brother Ted.

Our fondest memories of Dad were us all sitting on the porch having a beer with the crew discussing the day and planning for the next. When we were done, he would always say "see ya in the morning sober and broke"

Dad we love and miss you. See ya, Sober and Broke.

Funeral services will be held October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at 11128 Highway 55 (Olson property at the campground), Cascade Idaho. Due to the current COVID-19 we encourage everyone to use their best judgement and do what is best for them and their loved ones. Please enjoy a meal with the family after services.



