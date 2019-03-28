|
|
Thomas Allen Nichols (Tom), 48, of Marysville, WA, formerly of Boise, passed away on March 8, 2019 of natural causes.
Tom was born on September 25, 1970 at Fort Ord, CA. After his discharge from the Navy, he explored several careers and found his path in trucking. Tom loved music, movies and to be in nature.
Tom is survived by his mother, Linda (Ken) White and his sister, Sally (Chris) Goertzen, both of Boise and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Nichols, his son, Scott Nichols and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019