Owens Jr., Thomas "Tom" J., 70 of Kuna, formerly of Colorado Springs passed away on October 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on October 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at Bowman Funeral located at 10254 W. Carlton Bay Garden City, Idaho with military honors to follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in November 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sunrise Church located at 2655 Briargate Blvd Colorado Springs, Colorado. To read the full obituary please go to www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019