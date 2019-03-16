Thomas Philip Kelly

Thomas "Taxi Tommy" Philip Kelly, age 63, died at home surrounded by family on October 30, 2018 after a valiant 3 ½ year battle with prostate cancer. He was born on the base at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to Major Paul Kelly and Muriel (Olson) Kelly on October 6, 1955. The family moved several times during his early childhood, due to his father serving in the Army, ending up in Boise, Idaho in 1966. Tom held many positions during his lifetime from bartending to managing a pet store (which he said was his favorite job), running his own business to finally driving taxi for Boise City Taxi, which lasted until just before his death.

Tom was a life long Chicago Cubs fan and was what he called a baseball purist. He would watch any baseball game. His goal was to make it to every Major League Baseball park in the nation. He didn't complete his goal but did make it to quite a few of them. Then there was his beloved Chicago Bears. He believed no matter how bad they played.

He was a sweet, gentle soul that got along with almost all. He was quick to offer a helping hand or a drink if needed. Scotch or Bourbon preferably. His bad jokes will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his fiancé, Christine (Barker) Kelly, his sister, Margaret (Kelly) and her husband, Jim Ritchie and his fur babies Caoimhe and Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Doberman, Guinevere and German Shepard, Shar.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Norman Zuckerman and his staff at MSTI, Boise for their great care of Thomas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Burger N Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise, ID, starting at 6:30 pm on March 30,2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the animal rescue of your choice. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary