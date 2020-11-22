1/1
Thomas "Tommy" Quinn
1956 - 2020
February 6, 1956 - November 8, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Thomas Edward Quinn of Boise, 64, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, with his wife Diana by his side. Tommy tried valiantly to recover from a heart attack but it was not to be.
Born and raised in New York City, he entered the Air Force after his schooling and served honorably for 11 years.
The last 17 years of his life Tom worked TruGreen and was a favorite among all his customers.
His passing has left a huge hole in so many people's lives.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the warmer months of 2021. His ashes will be scattered at a later date.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 22, 2020.
