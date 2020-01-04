|
|
Thomas F. Wetzel
June 22, 1934 - December 29, 2019
Thomas Frederick Wetzel, 85, of Middleton, Idaho passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a short battle with dementia.
Tom was born on June 22, 1934 to Emil and Ada Wetzel in Orange, Calif. Tom was in the first graduating class at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. It was here where he found his lifelong passion for golf. Over the years Tom golfed many courses all over the country while traveling with the love of his life in their RV.
Tom met the love of his life Vera Sue Wetzel as a teenager. They were married October 3, 1954, and were married for 60 years before Sue's passing in 2014. They lived in Orange County, Calif. where they raised their 6 children, before moving to Canyon Lake, Calif. in 1980. It was there that Tom built Sue her dream house overlooking the golf course. In 1999, Tom and Sue retired to Meridian, Idaho to be closer to their grandchildren. The next nine years they spent their summers in Idaho and winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ until 2012 when they moved to Havasu full time. In 2016, Tom moved back to Idaho where he lived until his passing.
Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved taking his family camping all over the western United States when his children were growing up. The influence of these trips has left a profound and wonderful legacy on his children.
Tom was a hard working man who built home in southern Calif. but his favorite job was being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather or as everyone called him Papa.
Tom was always the life of the party and was best known for his sense of humor. Whether it be roasting his golf buddy's or telling his favorite jokes. He was also an amazing story teller, and we will miss hearing those stories of his youth. Tom would read the paper daily from front to back, he would always say "It's a good day as I didn't see myself in the obituaries." Today is your day to go dance so gracefully with mama again, the love of your life whom you have so dearly missed for the last 5 years.
Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife Sue Wetzel, parents Emil and Ada Wetzel, older brother Bob Wetzel, and sisters Joan Lewis and Marilyn Pestolesi.
Tom is survived by his sister Kathy Cliff (Don), his six children Jim Wetzel, Judy Jewel, Jon Wetzel, Janelle Woessner (Bob), Jeff Wetzel, and Jill Monteith. His 11 grandchildren Brian Fast, Michelle Fast (Alden), Janelle Wetzel, Kasey Monteith, Amanda Monteith (Hunter), Dillon Monteith, Jessica Wetzel-Shay (Adam), Robbie Woessner (Kyanne), Krystal Woessner, Michelle Massaro (Bruce) and Emily Wetzel, as well as his 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. All of whom love and miss there Papa and Uncle Tommy.
A special thank you to Samantha, Chris, and the entire staff at Foxtail Assisted Living, where Tom lived for the last year. Without their care, love, and support we would not have made it through these tough times. We love you all and will never be able to thank you enough for everything you have done for us.
"Life is but a brief moment between nothingness and eternity"
Please join us for a celebration of life on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 5pm at Louis Pizza and Italian Restaurant 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian, ID, 83642.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020