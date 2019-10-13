|
Thurston Curtis Steiner
1946 - 2019
Thurston Curtis Steiner passed away at his home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on October 19th, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Curtis Deo and Norla Ferrell Steiner. He graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City in 1965. Thurston served in the United States Navy as a Quartermaster 2 on the USS Zellars from 1965 to 1967, and then the Navy Reserves until 1971.
On September 27, 1968, he married the love of his life, Ellen Marie Lauritzen, in a union of almost 50 years on Earth. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 23, 1982. Through their faith, they were blessed with four sons: Robert (Michelle), Michael, David (Amanda), and Carlin (Cassie). He loved being "Grampa" to his seven grandsons and three granddaughters, who miss him daily.
Thurston is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Ellen and children; sisters, Mickey (Frank) Benich and Janette (Pat) Connell; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Like his father, Thurston was a man of classic style and an exemplar of integrity, who commanded respect and gave it in turn. He had a deep appreciation for the power of hard work, and translated that philosophy into a successful career spanning 52 years in clothing and retail. He was also an avid outdoorsman and instilled that passion in his boys.
Thurston's love and strength will be felt for generations. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
Funeral services for Thurston were held on Wednesday, September 25th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he was laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019