Steiner, Thurston Curtis, 72, of Meridian, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 25th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2515 W. Ustick Road in Meridian, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Following a luncheon, a grave dedication with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road. Remembrances may be left and a full obituary read on Thurston's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019