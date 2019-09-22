Home

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
2515 W. Ustick Road
Meridian, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2515 W. Ustick Road
Meridian,, ID
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road.
View Map
Thurston Steiner Obituary
Steiner, Thurston Curtis, 72, of Meridian, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 25th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2515 W. Ustick Road in Meridian, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Following a luncheon, a grave dedication with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road. Remembrances may be left and a full obituary read on Thurston's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
