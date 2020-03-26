|
Timothy Allan Cronin
1959 ~ 2020
Timothy Allan Cronin was born December 30, 1959. He was the second of four boys born to Paul and Alice Cronin. The brothers, Don, Tim, Rick and Dave, had a loving and supportive family life and grew up involved in the Catholic community. He loved his years at St. Joseph's Catholic School and Bishop Kelly High School. Tim Graduated from Boise State University in Auto Body Mechanics. He was able to turn this love into a 40 year career at Maaco Auto Painting, where he had so many great friends.
Tim married Vicki Hansen in 1982 and they had three sons, Nathan, Zachary and Jacob. He was an awesome father and husband. He was dedicated to his son's education and athletics. You could always find him on the sidelines cheering them on and giving advice where needed, or seated at the kitchen table going over homework problems. Tim was completely devoted to his family and we will miss him so much!
Tim loved to read and it was thrilling, yet exasperating to play Trivial Pursuit with him! His mind was brilliant and he taught himself carpentry, plumbing and electrician skills to make improvements on our beautiful North End home. He was steadfast and happy to help family, neighbors and friends with anything they were doing. He never missed a family gathering and loved to spend time with extended family.
Tim leaves behind his mother Alice, brothers Don (Mary), Rick (Ann), Dave (Marcy Moore), wife Vicki, sons Zac (Codi) and Jake (Jacqueline), granddaughters Colette and Camille, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Paul, son Nathan and sister in law Kathleen. Tim passed away in his sleep on March 22. Rest in the arms of Jesus Tim, until we see you again.
The family will hold a private service when the circumstances allow. We thank you for your condolences and warm wishes
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020