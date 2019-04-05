Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
2743 N Lakeharbor Lane
Boise, ID
Timothy Arlo Runge


1967 - 2019
Timothy Arlo Runge Obituary
Timothy Arlo Runge
Timothy "Tim" Runge, 51, of Meridian, died Friday, March 22, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, April 6, at 2743 N Lakeharbor Lane, Boise.
Tim was born November 28, 1967, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Arlo and Ingeborg (Rosser) Runge. He attended schools in Nebraska, Oregon, and Idaho, graduating from Nampa High School in 1986.
Tim loved helping others, and was a very creative person. He had been self employed in the construction business for many years. He would always give the shirt off his back to help others. His favorite spot to visit was the Atlanta area and he spent as much time as he could there.
Tim is survived by his son, Jonathon "Jonny" Runge, daughter MariaVictoria "Mavi" (Stephen) Pratt, grandson Hunter Pratt, all of Nampa; sister Bettina Runge of Kuna, and LaTroy Runge of Monroe, Nebraska, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in both the United States and Germany.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Ingeborg Runge.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
