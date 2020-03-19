|
Timothy David Boyle
11/18/1957 ~ 3/14/2020
Timothy D. Boyle, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2020. Tim was born on November 18, 1957, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, to Timothy Boyle Sr. and Sandy (Harris) Wright. Tim graduated from Boise High school in 1976, and married his high school sweetheart, Paulette (Berglund) Boyle. Tim and Paulette were happily married for 43 years and had two children, Jeremy Boyle and Jamie Jo Boyle. Over the years, Tim worked at Boise Cascade and United Van Lines until his retirement. After retirement, Tim and Paulette could be found travelling the country in their motorhome, riding four-wheelers, and spoiling their granddaughter, Isabelle. During the early years of Tim's life, he was fortunate to have spent time at the family ranch in the Frank Church wilderness where he was able to explore his love of fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. Tim's passion for outdoor activities became a staple for him and his family. Most weekends were spent together with his family fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. Tim was fortunate to make so many great life-long friends (Brian Schulte), and have a life that was full of love and family. Tim is survived by his wife, Paulette; son, Jeremy (Rachel); daughter, Jamie Jo; granddaughter, Isabelle (Izzy); mother, Sandy (Marv); brothers, Dan (Tammy), and Brent; sisters, Patty, Sue (Steve), Cheryl, Brandi (D]), and Jennifer; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Tim Sr.; sister, Cindy; and stepmother, Alice.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 19, 2020