Timothy Charles Huitt

1934 - 2019

Timothy Charles Huitt, age 85, died on Monday May 20, 2019 at home in Crescent City, CA after a long illness. Timothy was born in Gainesville, Texas to DeWitt and Ida Huitt on May 7, 1934 and was the youngest of four children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Martel and Zelton Huitt.

He leaves his wife of 22 years Helen Huitt, his sister Honorine Schmalried, first wife Judith Huitt, his children Steven Huitt, David Huitt, Susan Gawron, Andrea Guerrero and Kathy Rowe. He is also survived by his grandchildren David Jr., Chris, Tina, Carla, Matthew, Leslie, Nick, Summer, Timothy and Sam plus 6 great grandchildren.

Timothy was 6 years old when he moved with his family to Long Beach, California, where later he served in the Air force for 4 years. With his first wife Judith, he had his 5 children and lived in Boise, Idaho, where he worked for the Boise Fire Department for 23 years. After retirement, he started his own successful business as a fire investigator.

Timothy was a kind and gentle man, who helped many people in his lifetime. He was respected and loved by many, who will miss him greatly!

An open house to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2112 Manitou Ave., Boise, from 1 to 5 p.m.

His remains will be interred at the Boise Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Boise Fire Department Burnout Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wier's Mortuary Chapel.

