Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Nampa First Church of the Nazarene
601 16th Ave. So.
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Caldwell, ID
Timothy "Tim" Lee Nielsen

Timothy "Tim" Lee Nielsen Obituary
Nielsen, Timothy "Tim" Lee, 79, of Caldwell, died unexpectedly at a Boise hospital on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171 on Sunday, Dec, 29, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM. A Celebration of Life Service for Tim will be held at 11 AM on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019
