It is with great sadness that the family of Tod Michael Berg announce his passing on Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 55. Tod will be lovingly remembered and missed by his son and best friend, Parker Berg.

He was born in LaGrande Oregon to Cecil and Helen Berg where he joined 3 sisiters. He attended grade school and high school in LaGrande and graduated from high school in 1982. He attended Eastern Oregon College (now EOU) before adventuring to Hawaii for 4 years.

Tod returned to the mainland and lived in Boise Idaho where he continued to work in the grocery industry and later started his own wine & beer retail store. Most recently, he was involved in the restaurant business.

In April of 1997 he welcomed his pride and joy, Parker Berg. From that day forward, his time was spent on the sidelines or coaching Parker's football, baseball and basketball teams. Tod and Parker spent their summers camping and their favorite locations were Crouch and Wallowa Lake. He shared his love for the outdoors with his son recounting similar adventures from his childhood. Tod was an excellent cook and Parker and his friends were always welcome for good food and fun times. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and easy going personality. Tod loved 80's rock music, sports, kids and dogs.

Tod was preceded in death by his grandparents, sister Cecile and his parents, Cecil and Helen Berg. He is survived by his son, Parker Berg.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, March 17, 2019, at The Stonehouse in Boise between 2-5 pm. A memorial gift to the National Forest Foundation can be made in Tod's name at www.nationalforests.org/donate/give-the-gift-of-trees.