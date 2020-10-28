Todd Bramhall

1950-2020

Todd Albert Bramhall went to be with his Savior on October 22, 2020 while surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Meridian, Idaho. Todd was born November 25th,1950 in Portland, OR. He graduated from Battleground High School in 1968. He enlisted and joined the 815th Engineering Brigade like his father who served in the same brigade in World War II. He attended basic training in Fort Lewis Tacoma, Washington in 1969. He married his best friend and the love of his life Kathy Jacobson in 1970. Shortly after he was deployed and served as a legal clerk in Vietnam. After his tour he was given orders to Germany and Kathy was able to join him. The recognitions he received for his service include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster. In Vietnam he felt a call to be an army chaplain and pastor. He returned to Portland, Oregon and completed his bachelor of arts from Warner Pacific College in 1976. Todd graduated from The Nazarene Theological Seminary with a Masters in Divinity in 1980.

Todd pastored Nazarene Churches in Oregon and Washington for 23 years. In 2001, he decided to fulfill his dream to be a chaplain to Veterans and began training and chaplaincy in Minnesota, Ohio, and Michigan. In 2007, he accepted a position as lead Chaplain at the Boise VA Medical Center and settled in Boise, Idaho. Todd developed an outstanding clinical chaplain program for addiction and recovery and he provided spiritual care for thousands of area veterans. In 2014 Idaho Senator Mike Crapo presented Todd with the Spirit of Freedom Award in recognition of his service. Todd retired on May 30th, 2015 from full time work. Todd wanted to continue working part-time, primarily through chapel ministry at the VA. Todd led chapel services faithfully preaching and leading music. Pinto Bennet joined him and together Pinto Bennett and the Fort Street band was formed. They played weekly at the VA and sometimes at the prison and nursing homes around the Treasure Valley.

For nearly 15 years Todd was able to live with a rare cancer that did not stop him. He went through major surgeries, took many medications, but it was God who answered many prayers and performed miracles in his life giving him more time with his friends and family, and more time to serve his faithful Lord and Savior.

Todd's other passions included his love of music and guitars, hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He was an avid collector of guns and guitars. The highlight of his hunting adventures was hunting trips in Montana for his trophy buck. He was determined to live life to the fullest and made numerous trips shooting with his wife and sons , last summer.

Todd loved God, his family, the VA, and people so very much and Todd is not a person you easily forget. He was a loving husband and was able to celebrate his 50th Anniversary with Kathy on April 4, 2020.

Todd is survived by his wife, Kathy Bramhall; their children Mark Bramhall, Jill Tibbs, Steve Bramhall, and Scott Bramhall; as well as eleven grandchildren; and his brother Scott Bramhall.

You are invited to join us at both services. The celebrations of life service for Todd will be held at 2pm on October 31st at the Kuna Nazarene Church. The graveside service will be held at Boise Veteran's Cemetery on November 2nd, at 11 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store