Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Louie's Pizza and Italian Restaurant
2500 E Fairview Ave,
Meridian, ID
Todd Eggers


1959 - 2019
Todd Eggers Obituary
Todd Eggers
March 25, 1959 to September 20, 2019
Todd Eggers passed away at his home on September 20, 2019, at the age of sixty. He is survived by his two children, Kevin and Caroline Eggers, his mother JoAnn Eggers, brothers Drew and Lance, and nieces Sarah and Brianne.
A celebration of life is scheduled for October 5th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Louie's Pizza and Italian Restaurant at 2500 E Fairview Ave, Meridian, ID 83642.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Meridian Cemetery District by sending donations to 895 E. Franklin Rd. Meridian, ID 83642.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019
