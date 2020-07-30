1/1
Todd J. Packer
1971 - 2020

Todd Packer
April 27, 1971 - July 17, 2020
Todd Packer passed away on July 17 in Boise Idaho. Todd will be remembered for his love of family, fishing and vegetable gardening. He was a man with a big heart who cared deeply for his family and was a father who gave endlessly and effortlessly to his beloved sons. His kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Todd is survived by his wife Christine, their two sons Bode and Ty as well as his parents John Packer (Dora) and Dian Orchard, brother Mike Packer (Lisa) and sisters Christina Bliss (Adam), Andrya Packer (Taron Millet) and Alisa Scott (Cameron). A small service will be held at a future date with close family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to idaho2fly.org.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 30, 2020.
