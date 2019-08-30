Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Michael's Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Jeffrey Martin


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Jeffrey Martin Obituary
Todd Jeffrey "T.J." Martin
1956 - 2019
Todd Jeffrey "T.J." Martin passed away at home August 17th, 2019 after a losing battle with liver cancer. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Cathedral September 7th at 2:00 p.m.
T.J. was born May 10th, 1956 to Charles J Todd Martin and Mary Lou Varian Martin at Fairchild AFB, WA. He was first of four sons. The family moved to Boise in 1960 and he attended Boise Schools and Dunn High School in Los Olivos, California. He graduated with honors in accounting from the University of Utah.
After college he worked for The American Linen Company as an auditor. He also worked on a fishing vessel as purser for The American Seafood Company. He then worked as a claim examiner for the Idaho State Insurance Fund for more than 20 years.
T.J. married Erica Irminger in 1990 and they welcomed two children, David Carl and Rachael Marie. They later divorced.
T.J. was preceded in death by his father Todd, his brother K.C., and two stepfathers, Howard Gentles and Dick Porter. He is survived by his daughter Rachael Martin, son David C. Martin and daughter-in-law Lisa V. Martin, granddaughter Temperance Everly Martin, brothers Charles V. Martin (Lisa), David A. Martin (Lisa), mother Mary Lou Porter and his very beloved sweetheart Kris Gilbertson Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Idaho Humane Society or a in memory of T.J.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now