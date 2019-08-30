|
Todd Jeffrey "T.J." Martin
1956 - 2019
Todd Jeffrey "T.J." Martin passed away at home August 17th, 2019 after a losing battle with liver cancer. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Cathedral September 7th at 2:00 p.m.
T.J. was born May 10th, 1956 to Charles J Todd Martin and Mary Lou Varian Martin at Fairchild AFB, WA. He was first of four sons. The family moved to Boise in 1960 and he attended Boise Schools and Dunn High School in Los Olivos, California. He graduated with honors in accounting from the University of Utah.
After college he worked for The American Linen Company as an auditor. He also worked on a fishing vessel as purser for The American Seafood Company. He then worked as a claim examiner for the Idaho State Insurance Fund for more than 20 years.
T.J. married Erica Irminger in 1990 and they welcomed two children, David Carl and Rachael Marie. They later divorced.
T.J. was preceded in death by his father Todd, his brother K.C., and two stepfathers, Howard Gentles and Dick Porter. He is survived by his daughter Rachael Martin, son David C. Martin and daughter-in-law Lisa V. Martin, granddaughter Temperance Everly Martin, brothers Charles V. Martin (Lisa), David A. Martin (Lisa), mother Mary Lou Porter and his very beloved sweetheart Kris Gilbertson Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Idaho Humane Society or a in memory of T.J.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019