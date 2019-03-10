Todd Michael Hemphill

January 9, 1971- February 15, 2019

On Friday February 15, 2019, Todd Michael Hemphill, passed away at age 48 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Todd was born on January 9, 1971 in Portland, Oregon. Todd was raised as an Oregonian for the first 15 years of his life. At 15 the family moved to Boise, Idaho. Todd graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Idaho in 1989 with his best friend Patrick Rose. He then attended and graduated with his Bachelor of Business in Accountancy from Boise State University in 1998. Todd was a practicing CPA in Boise for 10 years. On January 21, 1997 and September 9, 1999 respectively, he welcomed his two sons, who were the most important part of his life. Todd had a passion for camping and golf. He especially loved to camp with his sons, Conner and Brandon at Redfish Lake, Yellowstone, or Bruneau Dunes State Park. Todd is survived by his children, Conner and Brandon Hemphill; parents Charles and Diane Hemphill; brother Tom Hemphill (Susan); sister Katherine Hemphill; his niece Elizabeth and nephew Ben. Todd had a number of relatives in CA, NJ, OR, AZ, and ID. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Marie and Charles Hemphill; his grandparents Marjorie and Alfred Warburton;

Todd was a man of few words, but was still a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend. Still loved. Still counted. A life. Still meaningful.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Todd's name may be made to The First Tee of Idaho. A private family "Celebration of Life" was already held in lieu of a service. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019