Todd Roy Gibbons, Sr
55 years
Todd Roy Gibbons 55 years old passed away at his family's home in Fruitland, Idaho, after a long battle with cancer. Todd was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls, ID. He attended Dora Erickson, Clair E Gail, Boise State, and TVCC. He lived and worked in Idaho Falls, Mountain Home, Boise, Idaho; Ontario and Astoria, Oregon. He worked for Milguard Windows in Fife, WA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Gibbons, his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his son Todd Roy Gibbons, Jr. of Wisconsin; mother Jacklyn Gibbons of Fruitland, Idaho; his father Jerry Gibbons and sister Misty Gibbons of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Tammy Frisby of Puyallup, Washington and; brothers Terry and Tracy Gibbons of Fruitland, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation, Nampa.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019