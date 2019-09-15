|
James Thomas "Tom" Crowe
1954 - 2019
Tom Crowe passed away of cancer on August 30, 2019. He leaves his loving wife, Kathy Robinson, and their beloved menagerie of pets, especially his cat Booker T, all of Boise, Idaho.
Tom moved to Boise to expand his profession as an Occupational Therapist. He graduated from Jamestown College in Jamestown, North Dakota, with a degree in Business. A few years later he earned an OT degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. He spent his long career in hospitals and rehab centers and in home health visits helping injured patients with their challenges. Tom felt it was his calling. He was kind and his patients and his family and friends loved him dearly for his gentle way.
Tom was an Eagle Scout, a rafting guide and camp counselor and spent his spare time outside on the rivers and in the mountains and forests that he loved, camping, skiing, hiking and biking.
Tom was born in Fargo, North Dakota on June 3, 1954 to James and Marjorie Crowe. He leaves two brothers, Clinton Crowe (Debra) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Robert Crowe (Janet) of Comstock, Minnesota, and a sister, Carroll Thune (John) of Plano, Texas. He also leaves five nephews, Jesse Thune, Chris Crowe, Harland Cotter, Michael Garrett and Jason Garrett and two nieces, Kristen Zim and Kristy Robinson, plus cousins and many friends. He will be deeply missed.
No service is planned according to Tom's wishes. Instead he suggested that the next time you're in the great outdoors open up a cold beer and remember him.
If you wish to contribute in his memory, Tom's favorite charities were the Free Wheelchair Mission, The Idaho Humane Society and The Idaho Foodbank.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019