Tom (Anton) Skoro1956-2020Tom (Anton) Skoro passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, Idaho on September 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years Joan (Carpenter), son Jacob "Jake" Skoro, mother Delpha, sister Becky Ramsey and brother Barney, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and extended family that he loved. Tom is preceded in death by his father Boyd, and brothers, Chuck and Dick.Tom was born January 25, 1956 in Boise, Idaho, graduated from Boise High School, and received his bachelor's degree in Construction Engineering Management from Oregon State University (OSU) in 1981. Tom and Joan were generous philanthropists. Tom was especially supportive of all aspects of OSU including academics, Beaver athletics, and student housing. Tom received several awards for his contributions to OSU: In 2007, he was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Engineers, in 2015, Tom was named with the prestigious OSU Alumni Fellow award, and in 2019 he was honored with the OSU E.B. Lemon Distinguished Alumni Award. They established the Joan and Tom Skoro Collegiate Recovery Community at OSU to support students in recovery while working towards their collegiate goals. Tom also served as vice president of Daybreak Youth Services and was instrumental in the relocation and expansion of southern Washington's largest teen addiction recovery facility to its new location in in Brush Prairie, WA.Tom's career in construction spanned four decades, 31 of which were with the Kiewit Companies. Always eager for opportunity, Tom quickly progressed through a series of field operation positions before being promoted to District Manager and leading Kiewit's bridge and marine construction operations on large and complex projects throughout North America. Most notably, Tom led the construction of the ground-breaking $1.5B San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge East Span Skyway project.Tom was an avid and accomplished pilot and generously shared his flights with family, friends, and philanthropic needs. He was a world traveler and avid outdoorsman, accomplished fly fisherman, and enjoyed skiing, and hiking. Notably, Tom hiked to the Base Camp of Mt. Everest in Nepal in 2010.Tom was an inspirational leader and inspired those around him to learn, to live a full life, and to laugh. He will be remembered as a friend and mentor to many.A very special thank you to friends and family who shared their love and support and the team of doctors, Kristin Fiorentino, MD, Nikitha Alluri, MD, and Steven Smith MD, and nurses who supported him throughout his battle with cancer.Donations may be made to Idaho2Fly, supporting men with cancer or the organization of your choice.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020:St. Mary's Catholic Church2612 W State StreetBoise, ID 83702Vigil: 10:30 amMass: 11:00 amBurial: Private, family only 3:00 pm