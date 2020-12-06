So very sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. We worked together for several years at American Crystal Sugar, where he was a great employee and manager. My fondest personal memory of Tom was the day that he and I spent walking along Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley. Not sure how many hours it takes to walk that far, but every one of them was enjoyable because of Tom’s kindness and humor. God bless his family, and his memory! David Berg