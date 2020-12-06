1/1
Tom Walz
1946 - 2020
Tom Walz
August 5, 1946 - December 1, 2020
Meridian, Idaho - After a battle with leukemia and COVID-19, our beloved Thomas Anthony Walz, 74, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on December 1, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho. Tom was born on August 5, 1946, in Defiance, Ohio to Anthony and Mary Alice (Fender) Walz. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Defiance Senior High School in 1964. Growing up, Tom worked many jobs such as an upholsterer, a door-to-door vacuum salesman, and a delivery boy for the Crescent News. It was in Defiance, on the Maumee, Tiffin, and Auglaize Rivers, that he developed his lifelong love of boating, swimming, and skiing. He was famous to family and friends for hydrofoil skiing, which allows the rider to hover above the water.
Tom graduated from Defiance College in 1968, and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served four years. It was at Great Lakes Naval Training center where Tom met his future wife, Beth (Netzer) Walz. They were married at St. Mark's Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on December 20, 1969. In Defiance, Tom worked at Dinner Bell Foods for many years. He earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Toledo and went on to have a successful career in management in the sugar industry, working for American Crystal Sugar (Moorhead, MN), C&H Sugar (Crockett, CA), and Amalgamated Sugar (Nampa, ID). Even after "retirement," Tom just never quit, joining the ranks of school bus drivers in Meridian.
Tom's life involved his faith, family, and friends. A lifelong Catholic, Tom remained active throughout his life, participating in many forms of ministry, as an altar boy, as part of Knights of Columbus, serving as president of St. Vincent De Paul for the local parish, and participating in and facilitating Cursillo, Marriage Encounter, and Life in the Spirit retreats. Tom was a member of the Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, where he served as a lector and was a member of the Spirit of the King prayer group.
Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He enjoyed attending recitals, sporting events, and plays and was always quick to provide practical help wherever he could. When grandchildren arrived, he became known as the Poppy, and everyone loved when he proudly set up his vintage railroad train set to light up Christmas. Tom was known for his generosity of spirit and his hospitality and made many treasured friends throughout his life, with whom he enjoyed going to lunch, attending boat or car shows, and tinkering with cars or motorcycles. He was the Grillmaster and cooked many of his signature marinated steaks for friends and family over the years. He loved playing games with the family, collecting stamps, and completing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Alice Walz, and sister, Mary Cecilia Walz. He is survived by his wife, Beth Walz; children: Jennifer Walz (Meridian, ID), Tony Walz (Fargo, ND), and Tom Walz (Studio City, CA); and granddaughters: Ashley Nicely and Josephine Walz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian, Idaho, on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:00 AM. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 AM. If you are unable to attend in person please join the family virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/
Memorials for Tom can be given in his memory this Christmas Season to those in need or to your local St. Vincent de Paul.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Rosary
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Gail and I were very sad to learn of Tom's passing. Tom and I were colleagues at American Crystal Sugar and collaborated on a number of successful packaging projects during the time he worked here. We also became very good friends away from work, and were the stars of the "Tom/Bob Water Show". Tom was a great guy, and for him it was always family first. Our deepest sympathy to Beth and his family.
Bob Monson, Fargo
Bob Monson
Friend
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. We worked together for several years at American Crystal Sugar, where he was a great employee and manager. My fondest personal memory of Tom was the day that he and I spent walking along Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley. Not sure how many hours it takes to walk that far, but every one of them was enjoyable because of Tom’s kindness and humor. God bless his family, and his memory! David Berg
December 5, 2020
Beth and family, know you are in my prayers.
Pat Walter
Pat
December 5, 2020
Beth we are so sorry for your loss! Tom will be greatly missed! Lots of hugs to you and yours. Aleta & Guy Rigg
December 4, 2020
Beth and family, Tom's smile and friendship will always be a great memory. You all are in our prayers. Love, Jeff and Diane
Jeff Mayer
December 4, 2020
You’ll be deeply missed by all your Teke Brothers.
Terry HYdinger (The Dinger)
Classmate
December 4, 2020
Beth and family - I'm so sorry for your loss. You all are in my prayers.
Cathy Ward
