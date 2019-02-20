Services Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel 1205 West Bannock Street Boise , ID 83702 (208) 343-6493 Funeral service 2:30 PM Summers Funeral Home - Boise Chapel 1205 West Bannock Street Boise , ID 83702 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services El Korah Shrine Graveside service 2:00 PM Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Tommy Hisaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommy Glenn Hisaw

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Tommy Glenn Hisaw was old school. He believed a man's handshake was his word. He believed in never asking someone to do something that he, himself, would not do. He believed in honesty, integrity and doing the right thing. And most of all, he loved his family.

Tommy Glenn Hisaw, 82, of Boise, Idaho passed away Saturday, surrounded by the love of his four daughters. He was born January 4, 1937 in Holdenville Oklahoma to Teddy Columbus Hisaw and Velma Cherry Hisaw and has one, younger brother, Robert 'Bob' Hisaw, who currently resides in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.

As a youngster, he moved from Oklahoma to the sunny Pacific coast of California with his brother and father. In his teen years, Tom worked in the oil fields until he joined the Marines in October of 1956. He was stationed in the Philippines and quickly moved up the ranks to that of a Sargent.

Shortly after his honorable discharge, he met and married Patricia 'Pat' Charley on September 23, 1960 in Long Beach, California. They were married for 50 years prior to her passing in 2011. Tom and Pat are survived by their four daughters: Debra (Debbie) Lee, Diana Jo, Vicki Lynne, Denise Kay, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In 1962, Tom, Pat and their baby daughter Debbie moved to Crouch, Idaho where he was employed in the logging industry. Later that year they welcomed their second daughter, Diana Jo. After a couple years of logging, (along with lots of hunting and fishing), Tom and Pat decided to move back to Orange County, California, where he went back to work in the oil fields. While in California, they had their third daughter, Vicki Lynne in 1965 and their fourth (and final) daughter, Denise Kay in 1968. Tom often told people "You can't scare me, I have four daughters!"

In 1970, Tom and Pat moved back to Idaho, where they became very active in the Wheel and Deal Square Dance Club for twenty-plus years. There were many square dance outings, dances, camp trips and tamale-making parties that evoked nothing but the fondest of memories and the greatest of times. During that time, they developed truly amazing and lifelong friendships that have endured throughout the years.

Tom had an entrepreneurial spirit, and in 1983, he purchased Dura-A-Top of Idaho, a commercial cabinetry shop, which he successfully ran for many years. Upon selling his business, Tom and Pat moved to Garden Valley where they lived in a small, tight knit community with many of their square dance friends. It was during this time, his enjoyment of golf turned into a passion. His passion for golf may have more to do with his golfing buddies than the actual game. He truly looked forward to their weekly outings, followed by lunch (and a couple of cocktails).

After seven years of living in snow filled Garden Valley, they moved back to Boise where Tom became more active in the El Korah Shrine. The friendships he created were life long and treasured. These men were truly his brothers, for whom he would do anything; and they for him.

Dad was an incredibly loyal individual who not only knew how blessed he was, he felt how blessed he was. He was a man of faith who knew the good lord and was at peace with his life. He would often tell us he wouldn't change a thing, if it would prevent him from being where he is today.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff, nurses and doctors at St. Alphonsus Medical Center that helped to make our father's final days as peaceful as possible.

Funeral services will be held at Summers Funeral Home in downtown Boise on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at El Korah Shrine.

Military graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to . Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries