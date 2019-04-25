Tommy Samuel Grigg

1932 - 2019

Tommy Samuel Grigg, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.

Tom was born November 4, 1932, in Murphy, Oklahoma, the son of Ertie Bass and Pauline (Stephenson) Grigg, second of nine children.

Tom attended Oklahoma public schools for grades one through eight, obtaining his promotion in 1946 into the High School Department. During high school, his family moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he graduated in 1951. Tom then joined the military, serving four years in the Navy. He spent time in China, Korea, Japan, and Hawaii. He served an additional four years in the Naval Reserve until 1959, when he received an honorable discharge.

Tom received his degree from Boise Junior College. He worked construction jobs for MacGregor Triangle, Western Equipment Co., and Chandler Supply Co. (where he worked his way up to VP of Operations). He returned to Western Equipment Co. as the Industrial Sales Manager, retiring in December 1997.

On January 11, 1954, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Marie Holloway, celebrating 65 years of marriage earlier this year. They lived most of their married life in Boise, raising their two sons, David and Daniel.

Tom enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, gardening, and wood working; he was the ultimate Mr. Fix-it guy, loved serving in his church, and spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife Marie Grigg of Boise, ID; his son David Grigg (John Saxton) of Eagle, ID; son Daniel Grigg (Janet) of Jacksonville, FL; grandson Anson Grigg (Rebekah) of Boise, ID; grandson Garrett Grigg of Boise, ID; grandson Nathan Grigg (Caitlynn) with great-grandsons Brayden, Brower, Logan and Landon of Englewood, CO; and grandson Zachary Grigg of Salt Lake City, UT.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1111 S. Cole Rd., Boise. There will be a viewing starting at 10:45am prior to services. Interment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 25, 2019