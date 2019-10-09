|
Tracy Ann Tiller
July 14, 1955 - October 4, 2019
Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ released Tracy Ann Tiller from her earthly body to fly with the angels on October 4, 2019. Tracy, 64, passed away peacefully following a brief illness with her family at her side.
Tracy was born July 14, 1955 to Norman and Carol Tiller in Nampa, Idaho. She was the third of four children. After a serious illness, she developed severe cerebral palsy at the age of six months. She was given a very short life expectancy, however, due to her very strong will to live and through her parent's unfailing love and care she thrived and embraced life. Tracy was totally dependent upon others for her physical needs, but she did not indulge in self pity nor desire the pity of others. She lived her life to the fullest despite her physical limitations. Tracy's life revolved around her family. She participated in all the family functions including the annual Tiller vacations in McCall and visits to the Straubhaar family farm. Tracy greatly enjoyed the Hawaiian and Caribbean cruises and frequent family gatherings. She especially enjoyed the road trips to Spokane to visit her sister Becky. Tracy attended Elks Rehabilitation Center in Boise daily in her early years. Later, she attended Nampa public schools until she was 21. She then participated in several programs for developmentally disabled adults throughout her life where she was able to interact socially with other clients and the staff. We are truly grateful to all the friends she had at Diamond and WITCO. A special appreciation goes out to Wendy Knotts for her ongoing advocacy for Tracy. Tracy continued to live with her parents until her streak of independence in her late forties gave her the urge to try independent living in Boise for a few years. Tracy fortunately found her second family with Brad and Debbie Logan in 2010 where she remained until her passing. Tracy became a much-loved member of Brad and Debbie's extended family who contributed greatly to her quality of life. Tracy was happiest in the presence of youngsters; she especially adored her niece and nephew Lyndsay and Jake. Tracy had a devious sense of humor and enjoyed playing tricks on anyone and everyone and she was a good sport when the tables were turned.
Tracy was a social butterfly. Always making a grand entrance, She would light up the room with her presence and her ever-present bling. She loved parties, dancing and being involved.
Tracy is survived by her mother, Carol Tiller; brothers, Andy and Dan (LeAnn) Tiller; sister, Becky Tiller; niece, Lyndsay (Brad) Soule; nephew, Jake Tiller, great nephew Landon Palmer and lifetime friend Barbara Broomfield. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Tracy enriched the lives of her friends and family and the many who came in contact with her. She will be forever missed, and we look forward to our reunion in heaven.
Knowing Tracy's love of a good party, if you would like to contribute to a Tracy Tiller Celebration of Life Party Fund to benefit the participants of WITCO please send your contributions to: 3919 E. Ustick Rd., Caldwell, ID 83605 in care of Amber Cannon.
A Celebration of Life Service for Tracy will held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171 with a viewing prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 to 1:45 PM. Burial will follow at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019