Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rasmussen home
4634 N. Bruxelles Dr.
Boise, ID
View Map
Tracy Lee Rasmussen


1962 - 2019
Tracy Lee Rasmussen Obituary
Tracy Lee Rasmussen
6/15/1962 - 5/27/19
Tracy Lee Rasmussen, passed suddenly Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in Boise. Tracy is the oldest of five children. He was born in Logan Utah and lived a variety of places prior to moving to Boise. Tracy is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Maura Rasmussen (Cahill), children Morgan Rasmussen and fiancé Skyler Hopkins, Jonathon and Natasha Gordon, Ashley and Kiel Nation, Caleen and Jordan Williams, four grandchildren, Weston and Jayne Gordon, Leona and Ivy Williamson and parents Lee and RaeLynn Rasmussen, grandmother Shirley Rasmussen, and siblings Terol Rasmussen, Julie Rasmussen, Leslie Darr and Kristine Wolsley.
A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise, ID 83713 from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday May 31, 2019. A celebration of his life will follow from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Rasmussen home, 4634 N. Bruxelles Dr. Boise, ID 83704. Beverages and appetizers will be provided.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2019
