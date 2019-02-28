Tracy Lee Stradley

1955-2019

Tracy Lee Stradley passed away on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 after a long illness.

Tracy was born in Nampa, Idaho on July 24, 1955 to Marion and Kathleen Henson and was the eldest of three children.

She attended Capital High School and graduated in 1973.

While living in Eagle, Idaho Tracy met Robert Stradley, and they were married Oct. 30, 1987. They had a devoted marriage until Bob's passing on April 3, 2001.

Tracy will be remembered as a sweet loving person never complaining or demanding. She was so loved by her caregivers at Ashley Manor and we give thanks to them for all their wonderful care throughout the years. They are special people.

Tracy is survived by her mother Katie Padgett of Garden City, a brother Curt Henson of Meridian, a large extended family of cousins, numerous relatives and friends.

Tracy was preceded in death by her father Marion Henson, sister Janet Adams, stepfather Dean Padgett, stepfather Eldon Tameris, grandmothers Vivian McDonald and Edna Henson.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019