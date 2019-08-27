|
|
Treva Showman
1922 ~ 2019
Treva Hindmarsh Showman passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on October 28, 1922 in Weiser, Idaho to George Birt Hindmarsh and Myrtle Soper Hindmarsh, the youngest of four girls. She attended schools in Weiser, graduating from Weiser High School in 1942. Following high school, she began working at the First National Bank in Weiser. On May 5, 1946, she married her lifetime partner, Eugene Showman. They managed the Hotel Washington in Weiser until 1949 when they moved to downtown Boise to manage the Magnolia Hotel. It was here they started their family. They were loving parents of four daughters.
Treva was a wonderful homemaker and was very involved in the girls' school activities as a room mother, a PTA volunteer and a 4-H leader. She was a fabulous seamstress, making the girls matching outfits for holidays, costumes for activities like drill team and twirling, dresses for school dances, and even wedding dresses. She also helped Gene with Showman Distributing while he still worked for Frito Lay, driving the large blue truck delivering candy and chips to the Boise school stores.
A long-time member of First Baptist Church, Treva spent her life serving in many capacities during her 70 years at the church. Working tirelessly behind the scenes, she volunteered at most church functions, helped with Sunday School, VBS, and worked in the office for many years. She also served as the church wedding coordinator for 22 years, helping countless couples make their wedding day special.
Treva never stopped moving and when she finally sat down at the end of the day, she always had a sewing, knitting, crochet or cross stitch project in her lap. Her delicious cooking, famous cinnamon rolls, canned pickles and jams will be greatly missed. Treva became an avid snow and water skier in her 50's, skiing at Bogus with friends every Wednesday and her family on weekends. Summer weekends were spent on the lake at Lucky Peak helping numerous family and friends learn how to water ski. She also loved gardening and her flowers were the envy of the neighborhood. Treva was loved by everyone who met her, but most of all by her family whom she loved and cherished. Her passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts.
Treva is survived by her four daughters, Michaelyn (Gene) Smart, Lisa (Tom) Thomas, Becky Showman, and Lorri (Mark) Martindale, and by 12 grandchildren, Kelli Smart, Jill (Harry) Ward, Jenne (Jeremy) Kissell, Chris (Candy) Smart, Carrie (Jade) Dawson, Matt (Annabelle) Smart, Tyler (Lindsy) Thomas, Holly (LaMark) Judkins, Todd (Laura) Rutherford, Brett Rutherford, Gregory Martindale, and 19 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Treva was preceded in death by Eugene, her loving husband of 72 years, her parents, three sisters – Guinevere Wright, Lola Hermann & Vella Michael, grandson Ryan Rutherford and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Plantation Place Assisted Living for their loving care of our Mom over the last two years, and to her neighbors who looked after both Mom & Dad for many years.
A viewing will be held at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29th from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral service will be Friday, August 30th, 2019 at True Hope First Baptist Church at 11 am with Interment following at Dry Creek Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to True Hope First Baptist Church.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 27, 2019